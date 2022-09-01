Short Interest in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Expands By 5.9%

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the July 31st total of 2,360,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLYW. Raymond James decreased their price target on Flywire from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Flywire to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.71.

Shares of Flywire stock traded down $1.62 on Thursday, reaching $23.24. 1,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,605. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.03 and a beta of 1.81. Flywire has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.20.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Flywire will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 110,458 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $3,089,510.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,149,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,162,199.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 1,240,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $24,313,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,299,374 shares in the company, valued at $299,867,730.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 110,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $3,089,510.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,149,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,162,199.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,590,638 shares of company stock worth $83,318,215 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Flywire by 226.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in Flywire by 141.1% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 115,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 67,760 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Flywire by 123.3% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Flywire in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Flywire by 433.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

