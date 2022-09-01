Short Interest in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Declines By 12.7%

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the July 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on FSBW shares. StockNews.com raised FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James downgraded FS Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

FS Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FSBW traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.71. The stock had a trading volume of 8,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,497. FS Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.09. The company has a market capitalization of $229.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.06.

FS Bancorp Cuts Dividend

FS Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $29.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that FS Bancorp will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.10%.

Insider Transactions at FS Bancorp

In other news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 1,180 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $35,671.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph P. Zavaglia sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total transaction of $163,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Tueffers sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $35,671.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,380 shares of company stock worth $502,943. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 24,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 7.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 13.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

