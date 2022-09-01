Short Interest in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Increases By 6.9%

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the July 31st total of 1,740,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Genco Shipping & Trading Price Performance

GNK traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.09. 41,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,711. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.74 million, a PE ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.90. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $27.15.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.83 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 38.70% and a return on equity of 25.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.10%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genco Shipping & Trading currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 25,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $437,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 62,512 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $978,312.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,824 shares in the company, valued at $873,645.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 25,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,587 shares of company stock worth $1,417,134. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 9.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,916,725 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,272,000 after purchasing an additional 164,117 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,145,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,332,000 after purchasing an additional 79,385 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 889,993 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 73.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 774,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,954,000 after buying an additional 327,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 786.7% during the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 691,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,353,000 after buying an additional 613,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Recommended Stories

