Short Interest in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) Declines By 10.0%

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 337,600 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the July 31st total of 375,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hamilton Beach Brands

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 52.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 458,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after buying an additional 157,629 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 151,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 22,985 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 104.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 45,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Beach Brands Stock Performance

NYSE HBB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,147. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.51. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $20.36. The stock has a market cap of $170.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Hamilton Beach Brands Announces Dividend

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.27%.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, food processors, coffee makers, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

