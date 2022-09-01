Short Interest in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Drops By 11.8%

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,650,000 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the July 31st total of 16,610,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Performance

NYSE HMY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.47. The company had a trading volume of 208,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,360,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.87. Harmony Gold Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 20th.

Institutional Trading of Harmony Gold Mining

About Harmony Gold Mining

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Condire Management LP acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $18,398,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 728,921 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 128,460 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 162.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 125,749 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 77,797 shares in the last quarter. 27.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

