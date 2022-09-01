Short Interest in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Drops By 11.8%

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,650,000 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the July 31st total of 16,610,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Harmony Gold Mining Stock Performance
NYSE HMY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.47. The company had a trading volume of 208,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,360,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.87. Harmony Gold Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 20th.
Institutional Trading of Harmony Gold Mining
About Harmony Gold Mining
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harmony Gold Mining (HMY)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.