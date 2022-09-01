Short Interest in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Rises By 6.2%

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 404,800 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the July 31st total of 381,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 259,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of HRTG stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.69. 4,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,207. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Heritage Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.37. The firm has a market cap of $71.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.27.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $163.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.69 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 28.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kirk Lusk acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,050.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Heritage Insurance from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Heritage Insurance to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

