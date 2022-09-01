Short Interest in Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) Rises By 11.7%

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,980,000 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the July 31st total of 13,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hippo in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hippo during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hippo during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hippo in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Hippo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hippo stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $0.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,202,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,889. Hippo has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $6.95. The company has a market capitalization of $555.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.41.

Hippo ( NYSE:HIPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Hippo had a negative net margin of 218.29% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. The company had revenue of $28.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hippo will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hippo from $3.76 to $2.06 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

