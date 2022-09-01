Short Interest in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Grows By 7.3%

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,680,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the July 31st total of 9,020,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

HSBC Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of HSBC stock traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $30.30. 180,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,251,385. The company has a market capitalization of $123.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.51. HSBC has a 52 week low of $24.31 and a 52 week high of $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.68.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.38. HSBC had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that HSBC will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in HSBC by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of HSBC by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in HSBC by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in HSBC by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of HSBC by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 68,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on HSBC from GBX 540 ($6.52) to GBX 550 ($6.65) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Investec upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.13) to GBX 624 ($7.54) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on HSBC from GBX 525 ($6.34) to GBX 575 ($6.95) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $609.86.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

