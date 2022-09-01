Short Interest in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCIIW) Drops By 16.7%

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCIIW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the July 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HCIIW remained flat at $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.11.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II stock. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCIIW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

