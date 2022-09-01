Short Interest in JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Decreases By 9.3%

JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the July 31st total of 2,468,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

JD Health International Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JDHIF remained flat at $6.19 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average of $6.31. JD Health International has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $13.72.

Get JD Health International alerts:

About JD Health International

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

JD Health International Inc, an investment holding company, operates an online healthcare platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare products, including OTC drugs, prescription drugs, and medical devices and supplies, as well as health supplements and tonics through direct selling and an online retail pharmacy network.

Receive News & Ratings for JD Health International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Health International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.