Short Interest in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Declines By 12.0%

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the July 31st total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:HTD traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.75. 921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,488. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.28. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $26.43.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
See Also
