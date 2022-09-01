Short Interest in Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) Rises By 8.1%

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,638,200 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the July 31st total of 4,291,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Konica Minolta Stock Performance

Shares of KNCAF stock opened at $3.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.79. Konica Minolta has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $5.80.

Get Konica Minolta alerts:

Konica Minolta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as IT and printing solutions and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Konica Minolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konica Minolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.