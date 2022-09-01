Short Interest in Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) Rises By 8.1%

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,638,200 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the July 31st total of 4,291,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Konica Minolta Stock Performance
Shares of KNCAF stock opened at $3.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.79. Konica Minolta has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $5.80.
Konica Minolta Company Profile
