Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Announces $0.32 Semi-annual Dividend

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.3246 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

Sibanye Stillwater has a payout ratio of 37.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sibanye Stillwater to earn $2.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.5%.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Sibanye Stillwater Price Performance

SBSW opened at $8.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average is $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Sibanye Stillwater has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $20.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sibanye Stillwater

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 142.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 9,448 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 26.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 73,747 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter valued at approximately $807,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 95.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 154,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 75,545 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBSW. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. HSBC upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $13.70 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.90 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Stillwater presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.23.

About Sibanye Stillwater

(Get Rating)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.