Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Announces $0.32 Semi-annual Dividend

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.3246 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.
Sibanye Stillwater has a payout ratio of 37.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sibanye Stillwater to earn $2.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.5%.
Sibanye Stillwater Price Performance
SBSW opened at $8.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average is $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Sibanye Stillwater has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $20.64.
Several research firms recently weighed in on SBSW. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. HSBC upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $13.70 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.90 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Stillwater presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.23.
About Sibanye Stillwater
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.
