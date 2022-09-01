Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Bought by Invst LLC

Invst LLC grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLAB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 177.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 158.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLAB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $156.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Summit Insights downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Silicon Laboratories Trading Down 3.2 %

In related news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 5,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $811,880.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,288.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total transaction of $200,987.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,045.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 5,435 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $811,880.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,288.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,159,568 in the last quarter. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $125.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 7.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.51. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.52 and a 52 week high of $211.98.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.46 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 239.09% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

Featured Stories

