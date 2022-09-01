Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.00.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 454 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.80%.
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.
