Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicon Motion Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 454 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Price Performance

Silicon Motion Technology Announces Dividend

SIMO stock opened at $77.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.36 and its 200-day moving average is $80.53. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $98.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.80%.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

