Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $84.48 and last traded at $84.95. 1,903 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,040,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.69.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Silvergate Capital Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.70% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 16,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total transaction of $1,508,392.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 2.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 350.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

About Silvergate Capital

(Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.