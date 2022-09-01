Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.55

Shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.55 and last traded at $7.55, with a volume of 210 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMWB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Similarweb in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Similarweb from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Similarweb from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Similarweb Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $573.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average of $10.68.

Institutional Trading of Similarweb

About Similarweb

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Similarweb during the second quarter worth about $109,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Similarweb in the second quarter valued at approximately $553,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Similarweb in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Similarweb in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Similarweb in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 36.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

