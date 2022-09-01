Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Shares Gap Down to $7.72

Shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.72, but opened at $7.32. Similarweb shares last traded at $7.21, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMWB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Similarweb from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Similarweb from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Similarweb alerts:

Similarweb Trading Down 6.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $539.33 million, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average is $10.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Similarweb

About Similarweb

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Similarweb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Similarweb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Similarweb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Similarweb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Similarweb by 539.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. 36.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.