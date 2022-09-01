SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.68

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.68 and traded as high as C$13.86. SIR Royalty Income Fund shares last traded at C$13.77, with a volume of 9,819 shares changing hands.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$113.08 million and a P/E ratio of 3.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.27.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. SIR Royalty Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.20%.

About SIR Royalty Income Fund

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

