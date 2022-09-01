Skylark (OTCMKTS:SKLYF) Trading 16.8% Higher

Skylark Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKLYF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 16.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.30 and last traded at $15.30. 100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.10.

Skylark Trading Down 14.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.12.

About Skylark

(Get Rating)

Skylark Holdings Co, Ltd. operates restaurants in Japan and internationally. The company also engages in the provision of food services; and related businesses. It operates Western, Chinese, Japanese, Sushi, and Italian restaurants primarily under the Gusto, Bamiyan, Jonathan´s, Syabu-Yo, Yumean, Steak Gusto, Karayoshi, Grazie Gardens, Aiya, Musashino Mori Coffee, S Gusto, Totoyamichi, chawan, Tonkaratei, La Ohana, Yumean Shokudo, GRAND BUFFET, Miwami, Kushi-Yo, Tomato and Onion, Jyu-Jyu Karubi, and FLO PRESTIGE brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skylark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skylark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.