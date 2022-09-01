SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.36

Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.36 and last traded at $14.43, with a volume of 19219 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SLM from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SLM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

SLM Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.18.

SLM Announces Dividend

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. SLM had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The firm had revenue of $362.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SLM

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in SLM by 3.7% in the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 101,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in SLM by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of SLM by 37.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,965,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $273,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042,189 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of SLM by 3.4% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 147,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the first quarter worth approximately $551,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

