Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL) Research Coverage Started at Dawson James

Dawson James began coverage on shares of Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Smart for Life Price Performance

Smart for Life stock opened at $0.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.73. Smart for Life has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25.

Institutional Trading of Smart for Life

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Smart for Life stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.12% of Smart for Life as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Smart for Life Company Profile

Smart for Life, Inc acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements; dietary supplements; nutritional supplements for athletes and active lifestyle consumers comprising powders, tablets, and soft gels; and various nutritional supplements.

