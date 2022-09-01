Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.16–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $193.00 million-$194.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $195.06 million. Smartsheet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.56–$0.49 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.81.

Shares of NYSE SMAR traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.82. 3,175,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,438. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 1.47. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $27.05 and a 52-week high of $85.65.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 36.73% and a negative net margin of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $168.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $233,687.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,452.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $233,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,452.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $182,038.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,097 shares in the company, valued at $696,055.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,279 shares of company stock worth $765,014. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 8.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Smartsheet by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

