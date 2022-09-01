Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2022

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.16–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $193.00 million-$194.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $195.06 million. Smartsheet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.56–$0.49 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.81.

Smartsheet Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of NYSE SMAR traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.82. 3,175,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,438. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 1.47. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $27.05 and a 52-week high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 36.73% and a negative net margin of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $168.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Smartsheet

In other news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $233,687.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,452.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $233,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,452.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $182,038.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,097 shares in the company, valued at $696,055.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,279 shares of company stock worth $765,014. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Smartsheet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 8.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Smartsheet by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.