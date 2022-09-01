Smoothy Price Tops $0.0130 on Exchanges (SMTY)

Smoothy (SMTY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 1st. During the last week, Smoothy has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. Smoothy has a market capitalization of $66,176.51 and $247,268.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smoothy coin can now be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,550% against the dollar and now trades at $1,459.14 or 0.07252185 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004970 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001655 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002273 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.00822848 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015555 BTC.
Smoothy Coin Profile
Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap.
Smoothy Coin Trading
