Softcat (LON:SCT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1,242.00

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,242 ($15.01) and last traded at GBX 1,243 ($15.02), with a volume of 55397 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,296 ($15.66).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,962 ($23.71).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,340.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,429.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The company has a market capitalization of £2.42 billion and a PE ratio of 2,484.31.

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

