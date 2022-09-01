Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) Director John Joseph Stephens Acquires 30,000 Shares of Stock

Sep 1st, 2022

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPGet Rating) Director John Joseph Stephens purchased 30,000 shares of Solid Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $204,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,434. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Joseph Stephens also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, August 23rd, John Joseph Stephens purchased 25,000 shares of Solid Power stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.54 per share, with a total value of $163,500.00.
  • On Wednesday, August 17th, John Joseph Stephens purchased 13,216 shares of Solid Power stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.91 per share, with a total value of $91,322.56.

Solid Power Trading Down 0.5 %

Solid Power stock opened at $6.58 on Thursday. Solid Power, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solid Power

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLDP. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solid Power during the first quarter worth approximately $21,457,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Solid Power during the first quarter worth approximately $19,254,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solid Power during the first quarter worth approximately $13,242,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,110,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,485,000. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Chardan Capital began coverage on Solid Power in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Solid Power Company Profile



Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

