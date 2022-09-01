Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) Director John Joseph Stephens Acquires 30,000 Shares of Stock

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) Director John Joseph Stephens purchased 30,000 shares of Solid Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $204,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,434. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
John Joseph Stephens also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 23rd, John Joseph Stephens purchased 25,000 shares of Solid Power stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.54 per share, with a total value of $163,500.00.
- On Wednesday, August 17th, John Joseph Stephens purchased 13,216 shares of Solid Power stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.91 per share, with a total value of $91,322.56.
Solid Power Trading Down 0.5 %
Solid Power stock opened at $6.58 on Thursday. Solid Power, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.45.
Separately, Chardan Capital began coverage on Solid Power in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.
Solid Power Company Profile
Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.
