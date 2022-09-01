SOLVE (SOLVE) Trading Down 16% Over Last Week

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. SOLVE has a total market cap of $21.37 million and $4.12 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOLVE coin can now be purchased for $0.0443 or 0.00000221 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SOLVE has traded 16% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004979 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00050426 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SOLVE Coin Profile

SOLVE (SOLVE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 482,324,963 coins. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. “

