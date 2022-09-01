Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 33.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SAH. Benchmark reduced their target price on Sonic Automotive to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sonic Automotive from $51.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonic Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE:SAH traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.90. 4,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,292. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.96. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Sonic Automotive has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $59.19.

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 2.76%. Sonic Automotive’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 93,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $3,867,576.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,182. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 93,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $3,867,576.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,182. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 54,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $3,039,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,012,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,580 shares of company stock worth $8,110,352 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,312,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,283,000 after purchasing an additional 33,306 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,649,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,563,000 after purchasing an additional 522,895 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 867,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,001,000 after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 1,726.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,715,000 after acquiring an additional 431,324 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

