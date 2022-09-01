Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $78.41

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $78.41 and last traded at $78.61, with a volume of 3139 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SONY. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Macquarie raised Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.72. The firm has a market cap of $96.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Institutional Trading of Sony Group

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. Analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SONY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.