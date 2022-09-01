SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWZ) Shares Acquired by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWZ – Get Rating) by 1,233.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 397,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,449 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Quent Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Quent Capital LLC owned about 6.41% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF worth $11,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BWZ traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,836. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $31.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.82.

