SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 903.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,360 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 2.0% of Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Old Port Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $633,000. Shearwater Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% during the first quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $158.08. 229,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,631,948. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.51. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $158.02 and a 52-week high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

