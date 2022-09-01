SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,609 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,025,890. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $38.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.53.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.