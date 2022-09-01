SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) Position Boosted by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. owned 0.23% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 7,970 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 29,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 15,301 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $11,086,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,157.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 51,033 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

SPLB stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.36. 76,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,848,614. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $32.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.62.

