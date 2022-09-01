SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,747 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 22,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 119,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,992,000 after acquiring an additional 50,233 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $75.34 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $69.90 and a twelve month high of $91.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.77.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

