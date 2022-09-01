SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Purchased by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 139.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,030,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182,000 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $182,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Norwood Financial Corp increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 292.9% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.5% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XBI traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.85. 454,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,725,037. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.50. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $136.61.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

