Spores Network Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $81,405.00 (SPO)

Spores Network (SPO) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Spores Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Spores Network has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. Spores Network has a total market cap of $446,116.32 and $81,405.00 worth of Spores Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 85.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.00440011 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001634 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002245 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00827624 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015617 BTC.
Spores Network Profile
Spores Network’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,058,302,432 coins. Spores Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Spores Network Coin Trading
