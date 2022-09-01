ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Buys 9,848 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,848 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 39.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 87,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 24,762 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 93.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 225,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 108,990 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $222,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 103.6% in the first quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 77,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 39,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $242,000.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPTI traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $28.98. 20,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,623,463. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.54 and its 200 day moving average is $29.87. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $32.69.

