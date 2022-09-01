ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $380,000 Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,984 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Boeing by 1,092.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 6,466.7% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.56.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $6.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $153.96. 84,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,635,864. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $233.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.42 billion, a PE ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 1.38.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

