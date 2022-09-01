ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $628,000 Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,780,000 after buying an additional 105,100 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Ares Capital by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 18,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 139,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Ares Capital by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,142,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,578,000 after buying an additional 94,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.26. 48,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,493,729. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $17.03 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

Insider Activity at Ares Capital

In other Ares Capital news, Director Steven B. Mckeever acquired 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,811.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,944 shares in the company, valued at $806,744.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ares Capital news, EVP Michael J. Arougheti acquired 300,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $5,325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,782,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,643,084.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Mckeever acquired 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $49,811.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,744.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 327,775 shares of company stock worth $5,869,061 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.