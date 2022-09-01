ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,718,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 473,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,609,000 after purchasing an additional 93,869 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 452,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,786,000 after purchasing an additional 41,542 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 333,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after purchasing an additional 20,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 290,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,573,000 after purchasing an additional 24,603 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

ESGV stock traded down $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $68.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,977. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $63.48 and a 12-month high of $88.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.49.

