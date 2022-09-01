ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 101 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. cut its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 5,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.7% in the first quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 2,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.0% in the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.46.

MMM stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $124.57. 96,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,627,896. 3M has a twelve month low of $123.03 and a twelve month high of $197.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.24%.

In other 3M news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other 3M news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

