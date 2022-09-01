ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 226 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in CME Group by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 19,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in CME Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in CME Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 12,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Raymond James downgraded CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.20.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $195.69. 6,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,755. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $70.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.41. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.79 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,704.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

