Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $33.00

Standard AVB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:STND – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.00 and traded as low as $32.99. Standard AVB Financial shares last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 18,900 shares.

Standard AVB Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.00 and its 200-day moving average is $33.00.

Standard AVB Financial Company Profile

Standard AVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Standard Bank PaSB that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

