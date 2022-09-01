Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $88.93

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $88.93 and last traded at $89.67, with a volume of 25036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Stanley Black & Decker to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.33.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.26.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.35). Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 51.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $90,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $90,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,195. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,042.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 737,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,032,000 after buying an additional 672,596 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 164.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.