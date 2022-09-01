Starpharma (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.40 and last traded at $4.40. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

Starpharma Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.64.

About Starpharma

Starpharma Holdings Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life-science, and other applications worldwide. The company offers VivaGel, a non-antibiotic therapy for the management and prevention of bacterial vaginosis.

