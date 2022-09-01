Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 37,547 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 698,729 shares.The stock last traded at $11.08 and had previously closed at $11.18.

Steelcase Trading Down 1.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 64.94 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $740.70 million during the quarter.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 341.20%.

In related news, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $337,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 288,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,248.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Steelcase during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Steelcase by 179.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Steelcase during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase in the second quarter valued at $126,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

