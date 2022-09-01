Step Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $144,237.20 (STEP)

Step Finance (STEP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. During the last seven days, Step Finance has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One Step Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0361 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Step Finance has a total market cap of $144,237.20 and $173,885.00 worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 85.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.00440011 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001634 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002245 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00827624 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015617 BTC.
About Step Finance
Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_.
Step Finance Coin Trading
