Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Monarch Mining (OTCMKTS:GBARF) to Hold

Monarch Mining (OTCMKTS:GBARF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Monarch Mining Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GBARF remained flat at 0.29 during midday trading on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of 0.33. Monarch Mining has a 1-year low of 0.27 and a 1-year high of 0.70.
Monarch Mining Company Profile
