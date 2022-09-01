Stifel Nicolaus Lowers MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $320.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MDB. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on MongoDB from $270.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on MongoDB from $450.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on MongoDB from $430.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.44.

MongoDB Price Performance

NASDAQ MDB opened at $322.86 on Thursday. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $213.39 and a 52 week high of $590.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $318.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.15.

Insider Activity

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.15) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 629 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.64, for a total transaction of $184,070.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,322,755 shares in the company, valued at $387,091,023.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total value of $3,691,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,323,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,004,789.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,458 shares of company stock worth $11,831,861. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 21.2% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in MongoDB by 41.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

