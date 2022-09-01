StockNews.com Upgrades Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) to “Sell”

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NAT. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.58.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NAT traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,309,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,677,062. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $502.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.28. Nordic American Tankers has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $3.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 189.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAT. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Nordic American Tankers by 6.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 89,027 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Nordic American Tankers by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,369,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,245,000 after acquiring an additional 9,194 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Nordic American Tankers by 52.6% in the second quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Nordic American Tankers by 3.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 267,433 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter worth $25,000. 33.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 24 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

